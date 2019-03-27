Home Nation

Chhattisgarh: 10 Maoists surrender in Sukma

They surrendered before the officials of 217th battalion of CRPF and the station house officer of Balengtong police station in Sukma, about 450 km south of Raipur.

Published: 27th March 2019 08:24 PM

Image of Maoists used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: A day after the four-armed cadres of outlawed CPI (Maoist) were killed by security forces in the strife-torn Sukma district, as many as 10 Naxals surrendered in the same district on Wednesday.

According to the Sukma police those who surrendered were earlier involved in planting improvised explosive devices (IED), operating human intelligence network for the ultras and some of them engaged
in gunfight with the forces.

“Disillusioned and frustrated with the Maoist hollow ideology and willing to return to the mainstream, they have decided to shun violence and surrendered before the police”, the police said.

