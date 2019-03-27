Congress' income scheme is 'bluff', so are BJP's poll promises: Mayawati

By Online Desk

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Wednesday backed the Bharatiya Janata Party for calling the Congress' NYAY scheme (minimum income support) a "bluff".

However, she went on to bash the saffron party on their poll promises, reiterating that Congress and BJP are "both birds of the same feather".

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister tweeted: "Ruling BJP calling Congress slogan of Garibi Hatao 2.0 as a bluff is true. But is poll bluff & reneging of poll promises the sole domain of the BJP? In fact, BJP & Congress party are both birds of the same feather in betraying the interests of the poor, labourers, farmers & others."

In order to counter to BJP's Rs 6000 per year minimum support price, the Congress recently pledged that if voted to power, it will implement NYAY scheme which will benefit 20 per cent of India's poorest families. Under the scheme, each family would get Rs 72,000 a year, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said on Monday.

Terming NYAY scheme a game-changer, Gandhi said any family earning below Rs 12000 will be entitled to the scheme.