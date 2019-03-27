Four Naxals killed in an encounter with police in Chhattisgarh

By ANI

SUKMA: Four Naxalites including two women were killed in a joint encounter by CoBRA battalion of CRPF and Chhattisgarh police here in Sukma on Tuesday.

One INSAS rifle, two .303 rifles and one .315 rifle were recovered from the encounter site.

One male identified as Dudi Hirma and one female naxalite identified as Vanjam Aihete.

Police said that they had prior information regarding the movement of Naxalites in the area, after which two police parties were deployed in their search. According to police Naxalites who were hiding opened fire on one of the police party which retaliated effectively.

"The forces operate in a well-coordinated manner. In the wake of elections more such operations would be undertaken by us," said SP Sukma DD Maravi.