Goa Deputy CM Sudin Dhavalikar dropped from cabinet

By IANS

PANAJI: Goa Deputy Chief Minister and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) leader Sudin Dhavalikar, who held the Public Works Department Ministry, was dropped from the Pramod Sawant-led cabinet on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters after Sawant dropped his senior-most minister amid rising acrimony between leaders of the BJP and the MGP, Dhavalikar said: "At night, the chowkidars who have committed dacoity on MGP have shocked the people of Goa. People of Goa are watching this. People will decide on the course of action."

The development comes hours after two of the three MGP MLAs split from the regional party and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the early hours of Wednesday.

Deepak Pauskar, one of the two MLAs who joined the BJP, is expected to be sworn in as a cabinet minister later in the day, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has confirmed.

The political development and rift between the ruling BJP and the MGP is expected to spill over into the upcoming campaign for the two Lok Sabha seats and three Assembly by-polls, in which the MGP, once an ally, is expected to field candidates against the BJP.