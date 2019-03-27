Home Nation

India denies not allowing overflight by aircraft carrying malaysia PM

It is strange that even for their national day guest from Malaysia, Pakistan could not make an exception, thereby resulting in a longer flight for the Malaysian PM.

Published: 27th March 2019 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2019 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad (File photo | AP)

By Ramananda Sengupta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Reports that India denied overflight rights to Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad’s aircraft during his recent trip to Pakistan were “false and motivated,” New Delhi said on Tuesday. 

Describing it as a “pathetic, vain  attempt to deflect attention from its own problems and perhaps drive a wedge in the India-Malaysia strategic partnership,” a source said, “even our Malaysian friends know the real reason for the detour that Prime Minister Mohamad’s flight had to endure.” 

“The truth is that Pakistan has blocked it’s own airspace for flights overflying India. Therefore, even though India’s DGCA had given overflight clearance to the Malaysian PM ’s flight, it had to take a longer route. because Pakistan denied permission,” said a source. 

“It is strange that even for their national day guest from Malaysia, Pakistan could not make an exception, thereby resulting in a longer flight for the Malaysian PM. It may also be noted that all flights, including international flights, flying westward from or over Pakistan are not being allowed to fly over India by Pakistan, even though India hasn’t put any restriction,” he said. 

