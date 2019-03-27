Home Nation

INTERVIEW | SAD-BJP to fight in Modi's name in Punjab: Shwait Malik

The BJP in Punjab is not worried as the Congress is a divided house and the AAP is history.

Published: 27th March 2019

By Express News Service

The BJP in Punjab is not worried as the Congress is a divided house and the AAP is history. The saffron party will fight the elections on performance and credibility of the Modi Government, Punjab BJP president Shwait Malik tells Harpreet Bajwa.

On what issues will the SAD-BJP combine fight the coming Lok Sabha elections?

We will fight on the issues of performance and credibility of the Modi Government. We’ll highlight the corruption and failures of the Congress govt.

The Congress claims it will sweep all 13 seats. How do you see the SAD-BJP combine performing in this election?

SAD-BJP is a united front, whereas the Congress is divided as its leaders like Navjot Singh Sidhu and Partap Singh Bajwa speak openly against their own Chief Minister (Captain Amarinder Singh).

Will it be a multi-cornered contest or a straight two-party fight?

It will be a straight fight between the SAD-BJP combine and Congress. 

Will the third alliance being formed in Punjab dent your vote bank?

The so-called third alliance doesn’t have a future as they don’t have any base. They are opportunists and rejects from various parties and have no culture or ideology. 

Last time AAP won four Lok Sabha seats. How do you think it will fare now? 

AAP is history in Punjab. They were lying to the people as they were ‘Khas’ (important). Everybody has left AAP.

Some BJP leaders feel the party should have broken ties with SAD and fought the polls alone. What’s your take on it?

The SAD-BJP combine is united. No leader has said anything to this effect. 

TAGS
Shwait Malik BJP SAD Lok sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections 2019 General Elections 2019

