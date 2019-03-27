Home Nation

Lok Sabha Elections: Modi blitzkrieg to kick off on Thursday

The BJP is all set to unleash a campaign blitzkrieg Thursday, with PM Narendra Modi launching a series of rallies from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh.

Published: 27th March 2019 02:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2019 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP is all set to unleash a campaign blitzkrieg Thursday, with PM Narendra Modi launching a series of rallies from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh.

Modi is set for intense campaigning — he could end up addressing up to 200 rallies by the time the poll ends — as the party banks on him to swing the seven-phase poll outcome in NDA’s favour.

He would be addressing rallies in Jammu, Kolkata, Siliguri and parts of Odisha in the initial week even as the party schedules him for the states he would be touring in the coming weeks.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

BJP leaders said Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah, besides UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, would take up the bulk of electioneering task. 

Modi will address a rally in Gaya and Jamui on April 2 to launch the Bihar campaign before sounding the bugle in Kolkata on April 3.

The BJP has slotted two high visibility rallies by Modi in Bengal in the first week of April.

The strategy is to carpet-bomb Bengal with intense campaigning to bag at least 24 seats. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PM Modi BJP Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Polls 2019 General Elections 2019 India Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arun Vijai Mathavan: The photographer capturing death
Modi says India is the fourth country to test-fire anti-satellite weapon
Gallery
After winning the toss and electing to bat, DC went off to a great start with Prithvi Shaw leading the charge. He hit three consecutive fours off Shardul Thakur in the second over of the innings. (Photo | AP)
DC vs CSK: Shikhar Dhawan's fifty goes in vain as MS Dhoni's finishes off in style
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by Mankading controversy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp