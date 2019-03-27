Lok Sabha Elections: Modi blitzkrieg to kick off on Thursday

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP is all set to unleash a campaign blitzkrieg Thursday, with PM Narendra Modi launching a series of rallies from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh.

Modi is set for intense campaigning — he could end up addressing up to 200 rallies by the time the poll ends — as the party banks on him to swing the seven-phase poll outcome in NDA’s favour.

He would be addressing rallies in Jammu, Kolkata, Siliguri and parts of Odisha in the initial week even as the party schedules him for the states he would be touring in the coming weeks.

BJP leaders said Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah, besides UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, would take up the bulk of electioneering task.

Modi will address a rally in Gaya and Jamui on April 2 to launch the Bihar campaign before sounding the bugle in Kolkata on April 3.

The BJP has slotted two high visibility rallies by Modi in Bengal in the first week of April.

The strategy is to carpet-bomb Bengal with intense campaigning to bag at least 24 seats.