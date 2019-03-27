Home Nation

Mumbai diary: Real estate sector struggling to attract customers

Mumbai’s real estate sector, which has been battling a slump over the last few years, is now struggling to attract customers.

Published: 27th March 2019 03:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2019 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Abhijit Mulye
Express News Service

Over 2 lakh new houses unsold

Mumbai’s real estate sector, which has been battling a slump over the last few years, is now struggling to attract customers. According to a recent report, the city has over 2 lakh unsold new houses as there are no buyers. Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) had 2,19,491 unsold new houses at the end of 2018. The number was 2,26,006 at the end of 2017. The MMR saw 59,930 new houses constructed in 2018, while 66,970 houses were sold during the same period, the report released by National Real Estate Development Council has said. 

Cinema museum gets 200 old cameras

The National Museum for Indian Cinema in Mumbai has received a precious collection of over 200 pieces of cameras as well as artifacts. The collection has a few vintage cameras, polaroid cameras, magic lanterns and even a replica of telescope used by astronaut Neel Armstrong during his maiden moon voyage. The collection, which belonged to former bureaucrat K C Nayyar, came as donation to the films division which is currently trying to enhance the museum. A similar collection of costumes from Kolkata is also likely to grace the museum very soon. Shows of rare old films, festivals and workshops for approximation of films, too, are being planned.

Satellite to monitor illegal construction

According to information provided by the Maharashtra government to the high court, a special software is being developed to monitor illegal construction in the Mumbai with the help of satellites. The technology, named as Standard Model Product, is being developed by Maharashtra’s Remote Sensing Application Centre in collaboration with a German firm. After learning about a similar technology being used in Hyderabad, work on this technology began and the state government and BMC officials are being trained to use it.

City with highest car density

According to information released by the transport department of Maharashtra government, Mumbai is now the city with maximum car density in the country. The city has 510 cars for every km of road. In Pune, the number is 359, while Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and Delhi have 319, 297, 149 and 108 cars for every kilometre of road, respectively. The high density in the city is due to lack of road space. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arun Vijai Mathavan: The photographer capturing death
Modi says India is the fourth country to test-fire anti-satellite weapon
Gallery
After winning the toss and electing to bat, DC went off to a great start with Prithvi Shaw leading the charge. He hit three consecutive fours off Shardul Thakur in the second over of the innings. (Photo | AP)
DC vs CSK: Shikhar Dhawan's fifty goes in vain as MS Dhoni's finishes off in style
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by Mankading controversy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp