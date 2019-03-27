Owaisi's AIMIM to contest only Aurangabad Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra

Home Nation

The party on Tuesday announced the candidature of Imtiaz Jaleel from Aurangabad.

Published: 27th March 2019 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2019 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

MIM chief, Asad, Owaisi, Asaduddin Owaisi

MIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has said his party would contest only the Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra and no other seat.

"AIMIM has decided that it will be only contesting ONLY the Aurangabad parliamentary constituency in Maharashtra & will not be contesting Mumbai or any other seat," Owaisi tweeted.

The party on Tuesday announced the candidature of Imtiaz Jaleel from Aurangabad. It is contesting Lok Sabha elections outside Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for the first time.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen has fielded its Bihar unit chief Akthter ul Imam from Kishanganj in the state in Lok Sabha polls. Owaisi is seeking re-election from Hyderabad.

TAGS
Lok Sabha elections Lok sabha polls 2019 India elections 2019 Asaduddin Owaisi

