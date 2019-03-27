Home Nation

PM Modi address: Twitter abuzz with speculation on Emergency, Dawood, Masood and jokes too

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah who tweeted, 'He's declaring the results of the Lok Sabha elections. #JustSaying.' 

Published: 27th March 2019 04:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2019 04:55 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: While the nation waited for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation, anxiously counting the minutes before his "important message", speculation spiralled -- would it be about Emergency, bringing back Dawood Ibrahim or killing Masood Azhar? As the designated hour of 12 noon came and went, jokes on Twitter gathered strength.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

With memories of that fateful November 2016 evening, when Modi announced the demonetisation of high value currency notes, still fresh, jokes about people running to the ATM and counting cash started doing the rounds.

"I would be addressing the nation at around 11:45 AM - 12.00 noon with an important message. Do watch the address on television, radio or social media," the prime minister tweeted on Wednesday morning, sending Twitteratti into a tizzy.

ALSO READ PM got himself an hour of free TV: Akhilesh Yadav on Mission Shakti

The address finally started at 12.25 pm, and social media users bombarded Twitter with their theories while they waited.

Among them was former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah who tweeted, "He's declaring the results of the Lok Sabha elections. #JustSaying."

"Dawood arrested brought back? Hafiz Saeed or Masood Azhar eliminated?#PMtoaddressnation," added social media user, Sagar Rai.

Pictures of former prime minister Indira Gandhi addressing the country to announce the imposition of Emergency were also circulating on the microblogging site.

"Have added my CA on the speed dial list #PM to address nation," said Niharika Rana.

"#PMModi ji is going to address the nation today. I am already at the ATM," said a user Amir Pathan.

"Another #Demonetisation? Did they catch Masood Azhar or Dawood? Are we taking over Pakistan? OMG I am #anxious now," Twitter user Gaurish Salunke said.

ALSO READ | Congress congratulates ISRO and Modi government, credits Nehru and Indira Gandhi for space achievements

One Twitter use posted a picture of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan getting his blood pressure checked.

"#PMModi's announcement to address the nation just tested Imran Khan's BP for a while," read the caption.

"Congress has already sent a delegation to Election Commission to complain model code violation, Rahul preparing for Press Conference #PM to address the nation," another user tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the Cabinet Committee on Security met at the prime minister's residence, setting off further speculation.

The prime minister on Wednesday announced that India had demonstrated anti-satellite missile capability by shooting down a live satellite, describing it as a rare achievement that puts the country in an exclusive club of space super powers.

"In the journey of every nation there are moments that bring utmost pride and have a historic impact on generations to come. One such moment is today," he said in an unprecedented broadcast to the nation on television, radio and social media.

