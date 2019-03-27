Home Nation

UPA govt lacked political will to demonstrate anti-satellite missile capability: Ex-ISRO chief Nair

Madhavan Nair said Modi has the political will and courage to show anti-satellite missile capability to whole world.

Published: 27th March 2019 08:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2019 08:02 PM

Former ISRO chairman Madhavan Nair (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair said on Wednesday that India had the anti-satellite missile capability more than a decade ago but there was no political will at the time to demonstrate it.

He said when China shot down an ageing weather satellite by launching a missile in 2007, India had the technology to undertake a similar mission.

"Now (Prime Minister Narendra) Modiji has taken the initiative and he had the political will and courage to say that we will do this. We have now demonstrated this to whole world," Nair said.

He had headed the ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation), Space Commission and was Secretary in the Department of Space from 2003 to 2009.

Nair joined the BJP in October 2018. Asked if India could have demonstrated the anti-satellite missile capability in 2007 itself, Nair said "certainly", but it could not be done due to absence of "political decision" to go ahead with it at that time.

"Now, Modiji has courageously taken the decision," he said. The prime minister on Wednesday announced India had demonstrated the capability by shooting down a live satellite, describing it as a rare achievement that puts the country in an exclusive club of space superpowers.

India is only the fourth country to have such a specialised capability after the US, Russia and China.

Comments(2)

  • Deepak Adyanthaya
    Sad that the Congress Party has consistently in the past held back on national security which otherwise is suppose to be the most important objective of the Govt. Of India. The way the party is hobnobbing with the Pakistani administration clearly shows that it is an anti national party. The sooner the ignorant voters of this country realize it the better.
    1 day ago reply

  • Dugaprasad mk
    At last India has proved its capability.Mr Nair has made true statement
    1 day ago reply
