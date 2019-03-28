Home Nation

34 held as four call centres duping foreigners busted in Rajasthan

The call centres also had their network in Gujarat, Meghalaya and Tripura.

Published: 28th March 2019 10:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 10:26 PM   |  A+A-

Call centre

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By PTI

JAIPUR:  Four call centres operating at various locations in the city were raided and 34 people arrested for allegedly duping foreign nationals, mostly in the US, on the pretext of increasing their credit limits, police said Thursday.

The call centres also had their network in Gujarat, Meghalaya and Tripura, they said.

The police were tipped off about the call centres tricking foreigners by impersonating as agents of investment agencies, DCP (South) Yogesh Dadich said.

He said computers, laptops, mobile phones, routers, modem, dialler and networking equipment were recovered.

The DCP said 34 people, including two women, were arrested including kingpin Hardik Patel, Rahul Badal, Bhopa Bhai, Vikesh Rana of Gujarat and Gaurav Jangid of Jaipur.

The gang used to contact foreign nationals in the US by securing phone, address and bank data illegally from another gang operating in that country.

The call centre employees would target people, mostly the poor, saying their credit score was low because of which they could not avail the company's lucrative easy loan schemes, the official said.

The gang members would then present a marginal amount cheque in the targets' bank account following which they received a message on their phones that their credit limit was enhanced.

The gang members then asked their targets to return the money in form of I-Tune gift cards, bitcoins or Walmart cards.

"The cheques were actually bogus and by the time the targets realised that it was a fraud, they had paid from their pockets. The scammers got the money transferred into their offshore accounts in China and Hongkong and then the money was routed to India through Hawala trading," Additional DCP Avnish Sharma said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
US Fake call centres India Rajasthan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
सच्ची बात-13 | Can Mahagathbandhan prove to be Modi's undoing?
Vijay Sethupathi as 'Super Deluxe Shilpa' (Photo | Twitter)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Vijay Sethupathi's 'Super Deluxe'
Gallery
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
An explosives-laden vehicle detonated outside a busy restaurant in Somalia's capital, killing at least 15 people, Somali police said. (Photo | AP)
Al-Shabab bomb blast in Somalian capital kills 15 people
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp