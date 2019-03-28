Home Nation

60-year-old Rajasthan farmer killed by honeybees

By PTI

JAIPUR: A 60-year-old farmer died after being stung by a swarm of honeybees in Rajasthan's Sirohi district, police said Thursday.

The incident happened in Barewada village on Wednesday when Ukharam Meghwal was taking rest under a tree in the fields and a beehive fell on him.

He was stung by a swarm of bees and became unconscious, Paladee police station in-charge Hari Om Meena said. He said that the victim was rushed to a hospital for treatment where he died later.

The body was handed over to his family members after post-mortem, he said, adding that a case was registered.

