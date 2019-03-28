Amit Shah slams Congress over illegal immigration in Assam, lauds Modi for avenging soldiers' death

By PTI

TEOK (Assam): BJP chief Amit Shah Thursday accused the previous Congress government in Assam of settling illegal immigrants in the state, as he applauded the Narendra Modi government for securing the country's frontiers and avenging the death of Indian soldiers who were killed by Pakistan-backed terror groups.

Addressing two election rallies in the northeastern state, Shah asserted, let alone infiltrators "not even a bird" will be allowed to enter Assam illegally if the BJP secures a second term at the Centre.

He said only Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP can ensure security of the country and not the Congress or its president Rahul Gandhi.

"In his five years in office, Modi brought in a lot of development. But most of all he ensured the security of the country and its borders. Under his leadership, India avenged the blood of our soldiers killed in Uri and Pulwama attacks by Pakistan-based terror elements," Shah told election rallies in Kaliabor and Teok.

The BJP president claimed the way the world viewed India underwent a drastic change under Modi. Shah insisted that India under Modi was only the third nation after the US and Israel to take swift revenge for the spilling of their soldiers' blood by enemies.

He criticised the Congress party for demanding proof of the damage caused by the Indian Air Force's Balakot air strike inside Pakistan in the wake of the killing of 40 CRPF personnel in Kashmir's Pulwama.

"Should we avenge our fallen soldiers or not? The Congress party cannot protect the country's borders. If we want to protect India's borders, then only Narendra Modi and BJP can do that."

"Rahul and Congress say hold talks (with Pakistan). Tell me, should we? We will respond bullet for bullet. During the 10 years of Sonia Gandhi-Manmohan Singh rule, heads of our soldiers were chopped off but there was no reply from the Indian side," he told the Kaliabor rally where he canvassed support for ally AGP candidate Monimadhab Mahanta.

Shah alleged the Congress government under Tarun Gogoi settled illegal immigrants inside the Kaziranga National Park and 16th century Vaishnavite monasteries in Assam.

"It was (Assam CM) Sarbananda Sonowal and Himanta Biswa Sarma's BJP government, which dared to evict all the immigrants out of Kaziranga. Rhinos were being killed. Now the BJP government here has sent the poachers to jail. No one dared to do that earlier," he asserted and claimed 200 acres of land occupied by "infiltrators" were recovered.

"Make Narendra Modi the prime minister again and I assure you that we will detect and deport every single illegal immigrant out of Assam. Let alone infiltrators, not even a bird will be allowed to enter Assam illegally," he asserted.

Shah said though it was under "Rahul baba's father" (Rajiv Gandhi) as the prime minister that the Assam Accord was signed in 1985, the Congress governments did little for its implementation.

He said when the Modi government came to power it set up a committee to save the culture, language and heritage of the indigenous people.

Addressing another rally at Teok in Jorhat for BJP candidate and state minister Topon Kumar, Shah accused Tarun Gogoi of entering into a tacit understanding with Badruddin Ajmal's AIDUF to ensure his son's victory in Kaliabor Lok Sabha seat.

"Gogoi and Ajmal plan to fill Assam with illegal immigrants. The man who once asked who is Badruddin is hugging Ajmal only for the victory of his son (sitting MP Gaurav Gogoi)," he said.

"Gogoi and Ajmal fight during the day but sing ILU-ILU at night," Shah said, recalling the "I love you" song from Hindi film Saudagar.

The BJP has been accusing Congress of having a covert understanding with the AIDUF of Lok Sabha MP Badruddin Ajmal after the latter decided to contest only three seats this time.

The party led by perfume baron Ajmal had fielded its candidates in 10 of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam in 2014 and won three.