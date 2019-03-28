Azam Khan aide stoops to demeaning Jaya Prada, says she'll make Rampur nights 'more colourful'

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Senior Samajwadi Party leader Feroz Khan on Thursday found himself in a soup after he passed sexist remarks against Jaya Prada who joined BJP yesterday. Reacting to the same, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has sought an explanation from the SP leader on Thursday.

Feroz Khan, reportedly close to Rampur strongman and SP stalwart Azam Khan who has been given Lok Sabah ticket from his own turf, made an incendiary comment against his former party colleague Jaya Prada by saying that her presence would make the nights of Rampur more colourful. “Jaya Prada ke aane se Rampur ki raaten aur rangeen hongi (The nights of Rampur will be more colourful because Jaya Prada has come)," he had allegedly said.

The district president of Sambhal in western UP had further added that the yesteryear actress would enthral people of Rampur with her 'ghungroos' and 'thumkas'.

The comment came in response to Jaya Prada’s candidature on BJP ticket against Azam Khan in Rampur for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Jaya Prada is a former member of Samajwadi Party and has even represented the party in the Parliament twice in 2004 and 2009.

She, however, joined the BJP earlier this week.

It was Azam Khan who initially brought Jaya Prada into the party and helped her win in Rampur parliamentary constituency on a Samajwadi Party ticket in 2004.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTIONS COVERAGE HERE

The relations between the two had turned bitter as Jaya Prada sided with former Samajwadi Party general secretary Amar Singh. Following this, Khan blocked her ticket and ended up being expelled for anti-party activities.

Azam Khan had also addressed Jaya Prada during 2009 Lok Sabha election "naachne wali" (dancer) and had allegedly threatened her with acid attack. However, Azam Khan would be contesting the ensuing elections for the first time.