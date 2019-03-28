Home Nation

Azam Khan aide stoops to demeaning Jaya Prada, says she'll make Rampur nights 'more colourful'

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has sought an explanation from the SP leader on Thursday.

Published: 28th March 2019 07:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 07:38 PM   |  A+A-

Jaya Prada

Jaya Prada joins BJP on March 26, 2019. (Photo | Praveen Negi, EPS)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Senior Samajwadi Party leader Feroz Khan on Thursday found himself in a soup after he passed sexist remarks against Jaya Prada who joined BJP yesterday. Reacting to the same, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has sought an explanation from the SP leader on Thursday.

Feroz Khan, reportedly close to Rampur strongman and SP stalwart Azam Khan who has been given Lok Sabah ticket from his own turf, made an incendiary comment against his former party colleague Jaya Prada by saying that her presence would make the nights of Rampur more colourful. “Jaya Prada ke aane se Rampur ki raaten aur rangeen hongi (The nights of Rampur will be more colourful because Jaya Prada has come)," he had allegedly said.

The district president of Sambhal in western UP had further added that the yesteryear actress would enthral people of Rampur with her 'ghungroos' and 'thumkas'. 

The comment came in response to Jaya Prada’s candidature on BJP ticket against Azam Khan in Rampur for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Jaya Prada is a former member of Samajwadi Party and has even represented the party in the Parliament twice in 2004 and 2009. 

She, however, joined the BJP earlier this week. 

It was Azam Khan who initially brought Jaya Prada into the party and helped her win in Rampur parliamentary constituency on a Samajwadi Party ticket in 2004.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTIONS COVERAGE HERE

The relations between the two had turned bitter as Jaya Prada sided with former Samajwadi Party general secretary Amar Singh. Following this, Khan blocked her ticket and ended up being expelled for anti-party activities. 

Azam Khan had also addressed Jaya Prada during 2009 Lok Sabha election "naachne wali" (dancer) and had allegedly threatened her with acid attack. However, Azam Khan would be contesting the ensuing elections for the first time.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Jaya Prada BJP Samajwadi Party Azam Khan aide Feoz Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
सच्ची बात-13 | Can Mahagathbandhan prove to be Modi's undoing?
Vijay Sethupathi as 'Super Deluxe Shilpa' (Photo | Twitter)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Vijay Sethupathi's 'Super Deluxe'
Gallery
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
An explosives-laden vehicle detonated outside a busy restaurant in Somalia's capital, killing at least 15 people, Somali police said. (Photo | AP)
Al-Shabab bomb blast in Somalian capital kills 15 people
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp