BJP a mainstream party in Kashmir, says Ram Madhav

SRINAGAR: The BJP general secretary Ram Madhav on Wednesday said the saffron party was a mainstream party and no longer an outsider in Kashmir and demanded registration of FIR against National Conference (NC) candidate for chanting pro-Pakistan slogans during an election rally.

“We are fighting this election in J&K as a mainstream party. BJP has become a mainstream party in Kashmir. It cannot be said we are an outsider in the Valley. We have got a good number of sarpanches, municipal councillors across Valley and councillors in Srinagar Municipal corporation,” Madhav said. He said BJP has become a mainstream party in Kashmir and fighting on its own. “We don’t have any alliance in the Valley”.

While commenting on NC Baramulla candidate Mohammad Akbar Lone chanting pro-Pakistan slogans during a rally, Madhav said, “Our party urges the administration to register an FIR against him. Action should be taken against Lone for chanting pro-Pakistan slogans and provoking people”.

He asked NC to clarify whether the party endorses chanting of pro-Pakistan slogans. On PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti’s statement that if voted to power she would revoke the ban on separatist groups Jamaat-e-Islami and JKLF, Madhav said, “The ban cannot be revoked”.

“The ban on parties was imposed to maintain peace in the Valley. Now, there is peace in Valley and a regional party is talking of revoking the ban to give the separatists a free hand in spreading violence. The ban won’t be revoked,” the BJP general secretary said.

The Centre has banned JKLF and Jamaat for five years. Madhav accused regional parties (NC, PDP) of befooling people, who want peace, development and electoral rights.

Madhav said the party wants early elections to the state Assembly in J&K.

“NC and PDP are happy contesting the Lok Sabha elections while BJP wants to have Assembly election in the state,” he said. “We have asked the election committee to hold Assembly elections in the state as early as possible,” he added.

Madhav said BJP’s stand on Article 370 and 35A continues to remain unchanged.

JKPM to fight Assembly polls

Former IAS officer Shah Faesal on Wednesday said his party Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM) will contest the forthcoming Assembly polls in the state.

The Election Commission has not announced the schedule for the state Assembly polls. Faesal’s JKPM is not participating in the LS polls. Former PDP minister and three-time MLA Javed Mustafa Mir joined the party on Wednesday.

‘Winning kashmir will remain a dream’

State Congress chief Ghulam Ahmed Mir on Wednesday said winning from Kashmir would always remain BJP’s unattainable dream and claimed that over a dozen leaders of the saffron party, including its ex-ministers and ex-legislators, would join the party in the coming days.

“BJP is dreaming of a win from Kashmir. However, winning in Kashmir will always remain an unattainable dream for BJP,” Mir said