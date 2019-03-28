Home Nation

Doordarshan, AIR respond to EC query on source of feed of Narendra Modi's address

The two broadcasters have responded and the EC is examining their response "in the light of what we want to know".

Published: 28th March 2019 10:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 10:07 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Public broadcasters Doordarshan and Ali India Radio have responded to the Election Commission which had asked them about the source of feed of the prime minister's address to the nation on Wednesday, a senior poll panel functionary said.

He also said that the prime minister's office had neither informed nor sought the EC's permission on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address in which he informed people about the successful test of an anti-satellite missile.

Deputy Election Commissioner Sandeep Saxena, in charge of the Model Code division, told a media briefing here that the poll watchdog had sought details from DD and AIR about the source of feed of the PM's address.

ALSO READ: EC sets up committee to probe whether PM Narendra Modi's address to nation violated poll code

The two broadcasters have responded and the EC is examining their response "in the light of what we want to know".

Saxena is heading the committee of officers set up on Wednesday to examine the matter related to Modi's address to the nation "in the light of the Model Code of Conduct" which is in force for Lok Sabha polls.

Responding to a question on whether the EC would seek the response of YouTube as it was the 'platform for the feed', he said the committee is examining all aspects.

The committee, which has met twice since Wednesday evening, is likely to finalise its report by Friday evening.

It would then be placed before the commission for a final call.

Meanwhile, responding to a query, a source in the EC said no response has been sought from the PMO.

The panel would go through the video and the transcript of the address.

The PM addressed the nation after a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security Wednesday morning which was apparently apprised of the development.

In his address, Prime Minister Modi announced that India had demonstrated anti-satellite missile capability by shooting down a live satellite, describing it as a rare achievement that puts the country in an exclusive club of space superpowers.

Opposition parties alleged that the PM's address was a violation of the model code of conduct and demanded that EC take action in this regard.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Doordarshan Ali India Radio Election Commission Narendra Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
सच्ची बात-13 | Can Mahagathbandhan prove to be Modi's undoing?
Vijay Sethupathi as 'Super Deluxe Shilpa' (Photo | Twitter)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Vijay Sethupathi's 'Super Deluxe'
Gallery
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
An explosives-laden vehicle detonated outside a busy restaurant in Somalia's capital, killing at least 15 people, Somali police said. (Photo | AP)
Al-Shabab bomb blast in Somalian capital kills 15 people
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp