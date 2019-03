Foreigners visiting Nagaland will have to register online on FRRO e-portal

By PTI

DIMAPUR: All foreigners visiting Nagaland will have to register online on Foreigner Regional Registration Offices (FRRO) e-portal, a top police officer said Thursday.

Commissioner of Police and Foreigners Registration Officer, Dimapur said following the directive received from Foreigners Regional Registration Officer Kolkata, Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card holders and tourist visiting Nagaland on short or long term visa will have to register online at FFRO e-portal.

They can also contact the Commissioner of Police cum FRRO office, Dimapur, he added.