Goa Minister Govind Guade calls Sudin Dhavalikar one of 'most corrupt'

Sudin Dhavalikar was holding portfolios of transport and public works department in the Sawant-led Goa cabinet.

Published: 28th March 2019 12:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 12:50 PM   |  A+A-

Goa Art and Culture Minister Govind Guade

Goa Art and Culture Minister Govind Guade (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

PANAJI: Goa Art and Culture Minister Govind Guade dubbed Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) MLA and ex-Deputy Chief Minister Sudin Dhavalikar as one of the "most corrupt" persons in the state.

Demanding an inquiry into Japan International Co-operation Agency (JICA) funded water and sewerage management project, Gaude told ANI, "Sudin Dhavalikar is the most corrupt person in Goa. An inquiry has to be conducted in JICA construction because it is a long pending project and roads which have been considered under repairs and installation should be investigated as time-bound has been already completed."

ALSO READ: Goa CM drops his deputy Sudin after two MGP MLAs break away from party

Yesterday, Dhavalikar was dropped from the Goa cabinet, about a week after being sworn-in to the post. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant recommended the sacking of Dhavalikar from the cabinet, which was accepted by Governor Mridula Sinha.

Dhavalikar was holding portfolios of transport and public works department in the Sawant-led Goa cabinet.

Sawant alleged that Dhavalikar was indulging in anti -alliance activities.

Sawant told ANI, "He was conducting activities against the alliance, we had requested Sudin's brother Deepak to not contest in Shiroda by-poll but he is not ready to listen, so we took the decision."

