Hours after quitting MGP, Dipak Pawaskar inducted in Goa Cabinet

Pawaskar and another Maharahstrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) MLA, Manohar Ajgaonkar, quit the regional party and joined the BJP in the early hours of Wednesday.

By PTI

PANAJI: Hours after quitting the MGP and joining the BJP in Goa, legislator Dipak Pawaskar was formally inducted into the state Cabinet here Wednesday night.

After splitting from the parent party, the two MLAs formed their own legislature wing and merged it with the BJP.

The MGP is now left with only one MLA -- Sudin Dhavalikar.

Goa Governor Mridula Sinha administered the oath of office and secrecy to Pawaskar at a ceremony held at Raj Bhavan here at around 11.35 pm.

Talking to reporters after the swearing-in ceremony, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said he will allot portfolio to Pawaskar Thursday.

Pawaskar was inducted into the Cabinet after Sawant dropped Deputy Chief Minister and MGP MLA Sudin Dhavalikar from his team earlier in the day.

Ajgaonkar is the state tourism minister.

Pawaskar, a first-time MLA from the Sanvordem assembly constituency in South Goa, is currently Chairman of state-run Goa State Infrastructure Development Corporation.

