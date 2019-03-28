Home Nation

Indore: Case filed against Congress workers for pasting 'chowkidar chor hai' posters on train

Senior PRO of Western Railways Jitendra said that posters were found pasted on Shanti Express which was parked in the yard.

By ANI

INDORE: A case was registered against few Congress workers for putting up posters purportedly reading "chowkidar chor hai" on a train in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.

Senior PRO of Western Railways Jitendra Kumar Jayant told ANI that posters were found pasted on Shanti Express which was parked in the yard.

"Some objectionable posters were pasted on Shanti Express which plies from Ahmedabad to Indore. The train was parked in the yard. When we got to know about the incident, we immediately removed all the posters. We have registered a case under Railways Act against accused involved in it," he said.

Meanwhile, the Congress party workers admitted pasting the posters.

The posters featured Congress President Rahul Gandhi and party General Secretary of Uttar Pradesh East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with the photograph of a party worker claimed to be Madhya Pradesh Congress Secretary Vivek Khandelwal.

Khandelwal while talking to ANI said, "We want to reach out to people and make them aware what our party President Rahul Gandhi says. We have put posters which read 'chowkidar chor hai'. As party workers, we also want people to know that our Prime Minister is 'chor' (thief)."

