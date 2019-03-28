Lok Sabha elections 2019: BJP candidate Sayantan Bose asks CRPF to shoot booth looters in chest

By IANS

KOLKATA: A BJP candidate in West Bengal has asked the central forces to shoot people in the chest if they tried to capture booths on the polling day, and threatened to confine the police to police stations, prompting the Election Commission to seek a report.

The police have filed a suo motu case.

Sayantan Bose, a state BJP general secretary, is contesting the Basirhat Lok Sabha seat against Trinamoool candidate actress Nusrat Jahan and CPI's Pallab Sengupta.

He made the explosive comments while addressing a campaign rally.

"On the day of the election, if you come to capture polling booths, ...I will tell the CRPF that the bullet should hit your chest, and not your legs," said Bose, as the audience clapped.

Bose warned that there would be so much "excesses" that the miscreants "will go running, but return lying on the bed...We will make such arrangements."

Continuing in the same vein, he turned his attention to the police. "I am also saying we will confine the police within the police station. We won't allow the police to move out of the police station.

Be assured, during the polls, the police will only parade on the ground. And the BSF and CRPF will guard the entire constituency."

The Election Commission has asked for a report from the district election officer.

"We have asked for a factual report from the District Electoral Officer", said Sanjay Basu, Additional Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal.