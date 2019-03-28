Home Nation

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Election Commission seizure crosses Rs 613 crore

Published: 28th March 2019 01:30 PM

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Nearly three weeks after the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force, the Election Commission has seized Rs 613.176 crore worth of cash and other material from 29 states and seven Union Territories (UT).

According to the EC's seizure report dated March 27, liquor worth Rs 104.49 crore has been seized across the country.

Authorities have seized drugs and narcotics worth Rs 145.384 crore, while precious metals worth Rs 170.708 crore have been seized.

Furthermore, the EC seized freebies and other items worth Rs 11.67 crore across the country, as per data provided by the poll body.

EC seized the highest amount of cash in Andhra Pradesh (Rs 62.29 crore), followed by Tamil Nadu (Rs 49.48 crore).

Uttar Pradesh recorded the maximum seizure of liquor (Rs 24.50 crore), followed by Karnataka (Rs 20.45 crore) and Andhra Pradesh (Rs 17.13 crore).

Punjab recorded the maximum seizure of drugs and narcotics (Rs 92.45 crore), followed by Manipur (Rs 23.58 crore) and Uttar Pradesh (Rs 17.04 crore).

Seven phase elections will be held between April 11 and May 19. Results will be declared on May 23.

