Lok Sabha elections 2019: Tripura Congress, INPT approach IPFT for alliance to defeat BJP

By ANI

AGARTALA: Tripura Congress and Indigenous Nationalist Party of Twipra (INPT) have urged the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) to ally with them in order to defeat BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

In connection with this, a meeting was held at IPFT president and state revenue minister NC Debbarma's residence on Wednesday night, which saw Tripura Congress president P Kishore and INPT chief Bijoy Kumar Hrangkhawl in attendance.

Speaking to media, Kishore said, "We have come to appeal to him (NC Debbarma) to join us for the interest of people of the state who want to defeat BJP and want to block Citizenship (Amendment), Bill. Let us not divide our votes in Tripura, rather work towards defeating the political party which is hell-bent on destroying the culture and heritage of Tripura."

"Debbarma told me that he needs some time. I should tell you all that BJP has several times defamed its allies. They have called Debbarma a thief. If Debbarma has self-respect he will surely shake hands with us," he added.

Earlier this week, Congress and INPT had forged an alliance in the state in order to block Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019. The two parties have been contesting elections in Tripura jointly since 1983 and also ran a coalition government in the state for five years from 1988.

Polling for Tripura West will be held in the first phase on April 11 and Tripura East in the second phase on April 18. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.