Maoists blow up former Bihar lawmaker Anuj Kumar Singh​'s house

By IANS

PATNA: Armed Maoists destroyed a former Bihar Legislative Council member's house in Gaya district. No one hurt was hurt, police on Thursday said.

The Maoist attack on Anuj Kumar Singh's Bodhibigha residence came late on Wednesday. The insurgents used dynamite for the explosion.

According to a police official, the banned Left wing activists had beaten up a close relative of Singh before ordering him to vacate the house.

"The house was badly damaged," Dharmendra Kumar, police official at Dumaria police station said.

Gaya Senior Superintendent of Police Rajeev Mishra also confirmed the incident and said a search operation has been launched.

The attack comes days ahead of the Lok Sabha poll in which Bihar will vote in all the seven phases, starting April 11 to May 19.