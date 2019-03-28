'Misleading' tweet on indelible ink brought down following EC's intervention; police register FIR

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have registered a case in connection with a tweet questioning ingredients of the indelible ink used to mark voters and having the potential of creating confusion in the minds of people following a complaint from the Election Commission.

Earlier, Twitter had removed the tweet.

On Tuesday, the commission wrote to Twitter saying its team has identified a "mischievous" and "misleading" "fake news" which should immediately be brought down.

After the post was brought down by the social media platform, the poll panel asked the Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi district to investigate the case and lodge an FIR under IPC Section 505 which deals with creating "fear" and "alarm" among the people.

In a letter to the police, the EC said the tweet "appears deliberately intended to cause mischief and mislead the voters, specially belonging to a particular community".

An FIR was registered on Wednesday against unnamed persons under sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the IPC.

Indelible ink is applied to people who have cast their vote.