Home Nation

'Misleading' tweet on indelible ink brought down following EC's intervention; police register FIR

Twitter had removed the tweet.

Published: 28th March 2019 09:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 09:44 PM   |  A+A-

voters_ID

An election officer put an indelible ink mark on the finger of a voter during the state Assembly elections in Bikaner. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have registered a case in connection with a tweet questioning ingredients of the indelible ink used to mark voters and having the potential of creating confusion in the minds of people following a complaint from the Election Commission.

Earlier, Twitter had removed the tweet.

On Tuesday, the commission wrote to Twitter saying its team has identified a "mischievous" and "misleading" "fake news" which should immediately be brought down.

After the post was brought down by the social media platform, the poll panel asked the Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi district to investigate the case and lodge an FIR under IPC Section 505 which deals with creating "fear" and "alarm" among the people.

In a letter to the police, the EC said the tweet "appears deliberately intended to cause mischief and mislead the voters, specially belonging to a particular community".

An FIR was registered on Wednesday against unnamed persons under sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the IPC.

Indelible ink is applied to people who have cast their vote.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
indelible ink Twitter vote Election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
सच्ची बात-13 | Can Mahagathbandhan prove to be Modi's undoing?
Vijay Sethupathi as 'Super Deluxe Shilpa' (Photo | Twitter)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Vijay Sethupathi's 'Super Deluxe'
Gallery
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
An explosives-laden vehicle detonated outside a busy restaurant in Somalia's capital, killing at least 15 people, Somali police said. (Photo | AP)
Al-Shabab bomb blast in Somalian capital kills 15 people
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp