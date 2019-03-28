Home Nation

Modi biopic producers reply to EC notice; BJP yet to respond

The Election Commission had sought comments from the makers of the biopic on the Opposition's demand to postpone its release till the Lok Sabha elections get over.

Published: 28th March 2019 11:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 11:33 PM   |  A+A-

Vivek Oberoi in and as Narendra Modi. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The producers of the biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi have responded to an Election Commission notice but the BJP, which was also sent a copy, is yet to reply, sources in the poll panel said Thursday.

The Election Commission had sought comments from the makers of the biopic on the Opposition's demand to postpone its release till the Lok Sabha elections get over.

The film is slated for release on April 5.

The Delhi chief electoral officer had already issued a notice to the producers in this regard.

The poll body had sought their response on Tuesday on delaying the release.

Vivek Oberoi, who plays the role of Modi, was at the Nirvachan Sadan, the EC headquarters, this afternoon.

Since the film has reference to the BJP, the party has also marked a copy.

But it is yet to respond.

On March 20, the East Delhi Returning Officer K Mahesh had issued suo motu notices to the production house and music company behind the film "PM Narendra Modi" and two leading newspapers for publishing advertisements of the film.

Opposition parties have alleged that the film violates the model code and would act like an advertisement for the BJP.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi Election Commission BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
सच्ची बात-13 | Can Mahagathbandhan prove to be Modi's undoing?
Vijay Sethupathi as 'Super Deluxe Shilpa' (Photo | Twitter)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Vijay Sethupathi's 'Super Deluxe'
Gallery
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
An explosives-laden vehicle detonated outside a busy restaurant in Somalia's capital, killing at least 15 people, Somali police said. (Photo | AP)
Al-Shabab bomb blast in Somalian capital kills 15 people
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp