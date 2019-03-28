Pakistan terms Pulwama terror attack as 'incident' in it's preliminary report shared with India

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Pakistani government shared the preliminary findings of its report on the February 14 Pulwama attack with the Indian government on Wednesday.

According to the Pakistan Foreign Office statement, the findings were shared with the Indian High Commissioner by the foreign secretary.

The Indian government had sent a dossier to Pakistan on February 27, claiming that it had all the details of the Pulwama attack and the involvement of terrorists.

In a press statement, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said it has shared the findings with India “after examining the Indian report on Pulwama incident”.

“Pakistan has acted with a high sense of responsibility and extended full cooperation. We do so in the interest of regional peace and security. We have sought further information/evidence from India to take the process forward,” the release said.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had promised India that Pakistan would “cooperate with India if the government provided credible evidence”.

On February 14, 2019, over 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans were killed after a suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into their convoy on the Jammu-Srinagar highway. Jaish-e-Mohammed had claimed responsibility for the attack.

Tensions between the two countries escalated further after Indian jets released their payload at Balakot on February 26.