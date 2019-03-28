Home Nation

PM Modi's address on Mission Shakti gross misuse of power and machinery: Mayawati

The BSP chief was referring to Modi's address to the nation on Wednesday announcing India's successful test of an anti-satellite missile that put the country in an exclusive club of space superpowers.

Published: 28th March 2019 02:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 02:40 PM   |  A+A-

BSP supremo Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati (File | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: BSP president Mayawati Thursday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "gross misuse of power and machinery" in addressing the nation without prior permission of the Election Commission and hoped that the poll body will act in an exemplary manner.

"The EC has formed a committee to examine the content of PM's address yesterday but the real issue is why & how the PM addressed the country without its prior permission. It is the gross misuse of power & machinery for the electoral benefits. EC must act in an exemplary manner," the BSP leader tweeted.

"Previous experience proves that like law & order, BJP leaders are habitual offenders in violating Model Code of Conduct. And PM Mr Modi again flouted poll norms by addressing the country without prior permission of EC though there was no such emergency. Hope the EC acts promptly," she said in another tweet.

India shot down one of its satellites in space on Wednesday with an anti-satellite missile to demonstrate this complex capability, making it only the fourth country to have used such a weapon.

Declaring India has established itself as a global space power after the success of the operation 'Mission Shakti', Modi said the missile hit a live satellite flying in a Low Earth Orbit after it traversed a distance of almost 300 km from earth within three minutes of its launch.

