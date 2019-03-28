PM Narendra Modi to launch poll campaign in J&K

By IANS

JAMMU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) poll campaign for the coming Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

BJP sources said the grand start of the party's election campaign in the region will take place from Modi's 'Vijay Sankalp rally' scheduled to be held in the outskirts of Jammu city at the Doomi panchayat in Bhalwal.

The Prime Minister is slated to to arrive here at around 4.30 p.m. and will address the rally half an hour later, after which he will return to New Delhi.

During the rally, Modi will seek votes for the two BJP candidates -- Jugal Kishore Sharma from Jammu and Jitendra Singh from Udhampur -- who are seeking re-election, the sources said.

Elections to the Udhampur seat is scheduled on April 11 while voting for Jammu will be held on April 18.

Meanwhile, elaborate security arrangements have been made at the venue.

An advance security liaison (ASL) team that protects the Prime Minister had already arrived here three days ago.