Priyanka Gandhi prepares Congress workers for 2022 polls

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Giving a victory call for 2022 assembly polls, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra spend her day in her mother’s parliamentary constituency – Rae Bareli – meeting the booth

level workers of the party and various representative groups on Thursday.

At an on-the-spot meeting with Congress workers at Musafirkhana in Amethi before leaving for Rae Bareli on Thursday morning, Priyanka exhorted the cadre to be prepared for the battle of UP in 2022

rather than the ensuing 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

“Are you all preparing for polls properly, no not this one but 2022?” she asked the party workers adding that a lot of hard work was needed for the formidable fight. Priyanka has been made party in-charge of eastern UP and at the time of her appointment as general secretary, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had made it clear that she was being mainly entrusted with reviving the party organisation in UP to present a formidable challenge to the ruling dispensation in 2022 assembly elections. He had said it was imperative to refurbish Congress so that it could bounce back in power in the state after three decades of exile.

However, in order to fine-tune the party machinery in her mother’s constituency, the Congress general secretary held back-to-back booth level meetings with party workers at Bhoyemau guest house in Rae

Bareli on Thursday.

In the second round of her campaign in the region entrusted to her to helm during elections, Priyanka was given the sense of confidence by the cadre that the family pocket borough was strong and that she should concentrate on other parts.

While kicking off the party campaign – Sonia Gandhi Panchvi Baar -- in Rae Bareli, Congress cadre told their leader that they would take care of Rae Bareli. “We asked her not to worry for Rae Bareli.

She should focus on national and state politics and strengthen party organisation,” said a Congress leader of Rae Bareli.

In fact, Sonia Gandhi has been representing Rae Bareli in Lok Sabha since 1999. She has been a four-time MP from the Gandhi stronghold and is set to contest the ensuing elections as well. However, even after the announcement of her candidature, speculations are still rife about her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

replacing her in the constituency as the candidate.

Both Amethi and Rae Bareli will go to polls in the fourth phase on May 6, 2019.