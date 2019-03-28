Home Nation

Seniors kill 12-year-old boy in Uttarakhand, school authorities bury body on campus

The seniors held a grudge against the boy who had stolen some biscuits during an outing, prompting the school authorities to stop all students from leaving the campus as a punishment.

Published: 28th March 2019 05:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 05:37 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

DEHRADUN: A class seven student was allegedly beaten to death by his seniors and his body buried by school authorities inside the campus near Rishikesh to hush up the matter, police said Thursday.

The incident took place on March 10 but it came to light after the intervention of the Uttarakhand Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Dehradun SSP Nivedita Kukreti said.

The 12-year-old boy, whose parents are residents of Hapur, was allegedly beaten up with cricket bats by his seniors as they considered him responsible for denial of permission by school authorities to leave the campus, the SSP said.

The boy had stolen some biscuits during an outing, prompting the school authorities to stop all students from leaving the campus as a punishment.

He was tortured for hours by his seniors in the afternoon and was later taken to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead by doctors, Kukreti said.

Instead of reporting the matter to police immediately, the boy's body was buried inside the campus by the school authorities to cover up the matter, she said. They did not even inform the boy's parents who live in Hapur, the SSP said.

Five people, including the boarding school manager, warden, physical training teacher and two students of the school, have been arrested in connection with the incident and booked under different sections of the IPC, including 302 (murder), Kukreti said.

After the matter came to light, the body was exhumed by police on Tuesday to conduct a postmortem to ascertain the cause of his death.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttarakhand school boy murder murder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
सच्ची बात-13 | Can Mahagathbandhan prove to be Modi's undoing?
Vijay Sethupathi as 'Super Deluxe Shilpa' (Photo | Twitter)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Vijay Sethupathi's 'Super Deluxe'
Gallery
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
An explosives-laden vehicle detonated outside a busy restaurant in Somalia's capital, killing at least 15 people, Somali police said. (Photo | AP)
Al-Shabab bomb blast in Somalian capital kills 15 people
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp