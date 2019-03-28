Three Arunachal BJP candidates win unopposed

GUWAHATI: Three BJP candidates of April 11 Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh were on Thursday declared winners.
One of the candidates was declared winner as his rivals withdrew nominations. In the two other cases, the “defective” nomination papers of the opponents were rejected.
The trio emerging winners are Kento Jini from Along East constituency, Taba Tedir from Yachuli constituency and Phurpa Tsering from Dirang constituency.
Those who suffered due to submission of faulty papers include state Congress vice-president Minkir Lollen. His nomination form was full of errors and lapses.
He had written the address of his village in a column where he should have written the name of his father Damin Lollen, a freedom fighter who died last year. He did neither mention his age, educational qualification and the name of his constituency nor attach his Scheduled Tribe certificate.
In the last Arunachal elections, the Congress had won 11 seats unopposed.
