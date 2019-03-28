Home Nation

UP: Man rapes 75-year-old woman who went out to relieve herself

The 75-year-old woman had left home to relieve herself in the nearby fields when the accused, Rajiv, allegedly raped her and also beat her up when she resisted.

Published: 28th March 2019 08:21 PM

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: An elderly woman was allegedly raped by a 30-year-old man who also thrashed her when she opposed him in Kamruddin Nagar village here Thursday, the police said.

The woman was admitted to a hospital.

The villagers later caught the accused and handed him over to police, they added.

According to Circle Officer Vijay Prakash, a case was registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (rape) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt).

