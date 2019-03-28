UP: Man rapes 75-year-old woman who went out to relieve herself
The 75-year-old woman had left home to relieve herself in the nearby fields when the accused, Rajiv, allegedly raped her and also beat her up when she resisted.
MUZAFFARNAGAR: An elderly woman was allegedly raped by a 30-year-old man who also thrashed her when she opposed him in Kamruddin Nagar village here Thursday, the police said.
The woman was admitted to a hospital.
The villagers later caught the accused and handed him over to police, they added.
According to Circle Officer Vijay Prakash, a case was registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (rape) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt).