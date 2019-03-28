UP police forms complaint cell to curb fake news online

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Ahead of the general elections, Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday formed a complaint cell to curb the spread of fake news and communally inciting posts on social media.

In the last few years, social media -- Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, WhatsApp and Instagram -- has emerged as a powerful platform to share information.

But these platforms are misused by some to spread hate messages against different communities and to promote the ideologies of political parties, Uttar Pradesh Police said in a statement.

To have the general elections in a fair and transparent manner, a complaint cell has been formed to keep a tab on the social media, it said.

The police said people can lodge a complaint on it's WhatsApp number -- 9792101616 -- along with the link, video or screenshot of the post.

The complaint will be then taken up by the Crime Branch of the state police for investigation.

Uttar Pradesh will see a seven-phased voting from April 11 to May 23. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.