Home Nation

US recce aircraft monitored India's ASAT missile test: Jet spotter

US recce plane departed Diego Garcia at 2330Z for a mission in the Bay of Bengal to monitor India's ASAT anti-satellite missile test on Wednesday, says California-based Aircraft Spots.

Published: 28th March 2019 06:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 06:06 PM   |  A+A-

Ballistic Missile Defence BMD Interceptor missile being launched by Defence Research and Development Organisation DRDO in an Anti-Satellite A-SAT missile test Mission Shakti engaging an Indian orbiting target satellite in Low Earth Orbit LEO in a Hit to Kill mode from Abdul Kalam Island Odisha Wednesday March 27 2019. | PTI

By PTI

WASHINGTON: A US Air Force's reconnaissance aircraft went on a mission from Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean to monitor India's first test-fire of an anti-satellite missile, according to Aircraft Spots, which tracks movements of military aircraft.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced that India successfully test-fired an anti-satellite missile by shooting down a live satellite, describing it as a rare achievement that puts the country in an exclusive club of space super powers.

The test made India the fourth country in the world after the US, Russia and China to acquire the strategic capability to shoot down enemy satellites.

"USAF RC-135S 62-4128 CHAOS45 departed Diego Garcia at 2330Z for a mission in the Bay of Bengal to monitor #India's ASAT anti-satellite missile test," Aircraft Spots, a plane spotter based in California, said in a tweet.

It also said that a UN aircraft was also involved in refuelling the spy plane.

"USAF KC-135Rs FRESH53 & 54 provided tanker support and returned to Diego Garcia," it added.

RC-135 is a reconnaissance aircraft with the US Air Force to gather near real-time on-scene intelligence collection, analysis and dissemination.

The US has a strategic military facility in Diego García, an atoll in the central Indian Ocean.

The 12-square-mile Diego Garcia lies nearly equidistant from Australia, India, the Saudi peninsula and Africa's east coast.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
US recce aircraft US Air Force ASAT Missile Test

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
सच्ची बात-13 | Can Mahagathbandhan prove to be Modi's undoing?
Vijay Sethupathi as 'Super Deluxe Shilpa' (Photo | Twitter)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Vijay Sethupathi's 'Super Deluxe'
Gallery
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
An explosives-laden vehicle detonated outside a busy restaurant in Somalia's capital, killing at least 15 people, Somali police said. (Photo | AP)
Al-Shabab bomb blast in Somalian capital kills 15 people
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp