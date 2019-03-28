Home Nation

Won't comment on something a small kid said: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee​ on Rahul Gandhi​'s criticism of TMC

Congress president Rahul Gandhi had accused Mamata Banerjee of making fake promises and lying like PM Narendra Modi.

Published: 28th March 2019 01:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 01:17 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said she would not like to comment on criticism from a "small kid" while referring to allegations levelled by Congress president Rahul Gandhi against her government.

When asked by a reporter on Gandhi's accusations against the TMC government, Banerjee interrupted her saying: "A small kid had said something. He said whatever he wished to tell. I will not make any comment on it."

On March 23, while launching his party's poll campaign in West Bengal, Gandhi had accused Mamata of making "fake promises" and "lying" like Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Did the youth get employment, did the farmers receive any help? Like Modi, Mamata Banerjee makes only fake promises and lies to the people," he had said at a rally in Malda.

Continuing his tirade against the TMC, the Gandhi scion had said: "On the one hand, Narendra Modi ji lies and on the other hand, your Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee) keeps on making promises but nothing happens. Mamata has done nothing for the state. She just gives long speeches. Everyone knows about Bengal. The state is running for just one person."

West Bengal will go to polls in all seven phases of the Lok Sabha elections which will begin on April 11 and conclude on May 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
West Bengal Mamata Banerjee Rahul Gandhi​ TMC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RCB vs MI Preview: Can Virat Kohli challenge Rohit Sharma's Indians?
The residence of JD(S) leader & Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
I-T raids at residence of Karnataka minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya
Gallery
The head of the United Nations World Food Program says many survivors of the cyclone in central Mozambique will need help for at least the next six to 12 months to get back on their feet. (Photo | AP)
Mozambique Cyclone: UN estimates survivors could need help for a year
New-blooming Gliricidia flowers are not only attracting tourists but also bees to Cubbon Park in Bangalore. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
The week in pics: Summer, elections and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp