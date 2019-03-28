Won't comment on something a small kid said: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee​ on Rahul Gandhi​'s criticism of TMC

By ANI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said she would not like to comment on criticism from a "small kid" while referring to allegations levelled by Congress president Rahul Gandhi against her government.

When asked by a reporter on Gandhi's accusations against the TMC government, Banerjee interrupted her saying: "A small kid had said something. He said whatever he wished to tell. I will not make any comment on it."

On March 23, while launching his party's poll campaign in West Bengal, Gandhi had accused Mamata of making "fake promises" and "lying" like Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Did the youth get employment, did the farmers receive any help? Like Modi, Mamata Banerjee makes only fake promises and lies to the people," he had said at a rally in Malda.

Continuing his tirade against the TMC, the Gandhi scion had said: "On the one hand, Narendra Modi ji lies and on the other hand, your Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee) keeps on making promises but nothing happens. Mamata has done nothing for the state. She just gives long speeches. Everyone knows about Bengal. The state is running for just one person."

West Bengal will go to polls in all seven phases of the Lok Sabha elections which will begin on April 11 and conclude on May 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.