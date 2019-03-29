Home Nation

30 per cent of Congress candidates have links with Sanatan: Prakash Ambedkar

Ambedkar levelled these allegations while speaking at Pandharpur in Solapur district when he was explaining why the VVA-Congress alliance couldn’t materialize.

Published: 29th March 2019 08:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2019 08:12 PM   |  A+A-

Prakash Ambedkar. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: In a sensational accusation, Adv. Prakash Ambedkar, who is contesting Akola and Solapur seats and leading the Vanchit Vikas Aghadi (VVA), said on Friday that as many as 30 per cent of the Congress candidates in Lok Sabha including state chief Ashok Chavan have links with Hindu hardliner Sanatan Sanstha.

Ambedkar also mentioned several allegations made by the BJP against Gandhi-Vadra family and asked why Rahul Gandhi avoids speaking on these allegations. “Gandhi’s silence creates suspicion about him. That too was a reason why we decided not to have an alliance with the Congress,” said the Dalit leader.

Ambedkar started off with his campaign from Pandharpur on Friday. He targeted the BJP and the Congress on the occasion. 

The union government under Modi is cultureless and running against the natural laws, Ambedkar said adding that in the state the battle is between relatives spread across parties.

Ambedkar also targeted NCP chief Sharad Pawar saying that Pawar gets hurt when we mention Dawood. But, people now know that some of the local politicians are as much responsible as Pakistan for the blasts in Mumbai. “People are fed up with such politicians and hence would choose the option of VVA this time,” Ambedkar said.

TAGS
Prakash Ambedkar Vanchit Vikas Aghadi Sanatan Sanstha Lok Sabha election General Election

