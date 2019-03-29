BJP candidate Narendra Kheechad in eye of storm in Rajasthan

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: After the recent controversy of excluding the lone woman from its list in Rajasthan, BJP is embroiled in a fresh controversy over her replacement candidate in Jhunjhunu.

The candidate, Narendra Kheechad was heard motivating BJP workers, saying, “If you add five more votes every day, you will be able to eat two rotis peacefully and have one peg of alcohol more.”

He went on to say that those who don’t vote for the BJP don’t belong to this country. “This vote is not for Narendra but for the country. Those who won’t vote me and vote others, should hang their heads in shame. Anyone who does anything wrong have to walk with their head down”, he added. Kheechad is currently MLA from Mandawa.

Congress was quick to condemn it, saying, “This reflects the party’s thinking. They want to win by all means. The EC should note it,” said Archana Sharma, Congress spokesperson.