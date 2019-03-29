BJP MLA Dilip Singh Parihar flouts MCC, sent to jail

By ANI

NEEMUCH: A local court in Neemuch on Thursday directed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Dilip Singh Parihar to be jailed along with another BJP leader for allegedly flouting the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

The two leaders along with few other party workers on Thursday evening organised fireworks and bike rally in the region to celebrate the renomination of sitting MP Sudhir Gupta for the Mandsaur constituency.

An Election Commission flying squad filed a complaint with the police after the video of the celebration went viral on social media. The static surveillance team (SST) immediately rushed to the spot and noted the matter.

An FIR against Parihar and few others were lodged by the authorities on Thursday. Notably, besides Parihar, an FIR was also launched against Neemuch Nagar Palika chief Rakesh Jain, BJP district leader Santosh Chopra, Jeetu Talreja, Ayush Kothari and 25 others.

MCC is a set of guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India for the conduct of political parties and candidates during elections mainly with respect to speeches, polling day, polling booths, portfolios, election manifestos, processions, and general conduct.

The MCC came into force on March 10, after the EC announced dates for the Lok Sabha polls.