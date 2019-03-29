BJP trying to foment riots in Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused the BJP of trying to foment riots in the state to polarise the electorate before the Lok Sabha elections.

“Some people are trying to foment riots in the state to reap political dividends. I would give my life but not let them divide the people. They are preaching falsehood in the name of religion. They use Ram for political benefits but could not build a single temple in their five years of rule,” said the Trinamool chief while speaking at a public rally here on Thursday.

“As members of a family live together, all religions in the country stay together. Scriptures and saints all preach the same thing peace and harmony. Our blood is the same. In a blood bank, the religion of a donor is not mentioned. So, a Hindu’s blood goes to a Muslim’s veins... This is what is needed to save a life. Same applies to our country,” she added.

Hitting out at PM Narendra Modi, she said: “A national leader is one who takes everyone together and not one who divides them. I don’t promise Rs 15 lakh to people’s accounts…. banks are being destroyed. Two crore people have lost their jobs in 2017-18.”

She reiterated that if the Federal Front comes to power, an inquiry would be launched against demonetisation and said that GST would also be reviewed. “People from all religions are beneficiaries of my social welfare schemes. I have renovated 2,000 crematoriums in state,” she added.