Congress leader Digvijaya Singh says despite being Hindu, RSS hostile towards me

Singh, who is the Congress candidate from Bhopal, said he was a disciple of Shankaracharya, but he did not show off his faith.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. (File | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh asked Thursday why the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was hostile to him, a Hindu.

"I have no dispute with the RSS. If the RSS is an organisation of Hindus, Digvijaya Singh too is a Hindu. Then why this hostility," he said, when asked by reporters why the BJP dubs him as anti-RSS and anti-Hindu.

"I am an anointed disciple of Dwarka and Jyotish PeethShankaracharya Swami SwaroopanandaSaraswati since 1983. Neither I tom-tom my faith from the rooftop nor do I exploit it during elections," the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said.

"Politics divides, it divides even families. Therefore religion should not be connected to politics," the Congress leader said.

To a question about BJP's slogan of "Congress-Mukt Bharat" (Congress-free India), he said, "This was the mindset of Hitler. this means no opposition. We are fighting this mindset."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised two crore jobs, but after note-ban, 27,000 jobs were lost every day, he claimed.

Congress Digvijaya Singh rss

