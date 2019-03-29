Fighting the Lok Sabha polls is God's calling for this Northeast duo

Prasanta Mazumdar By

GUWAHATI: God is fielding candidates in the Northeast. Independent candidates MM Thromwa Konyak, who is a Christian from Nagaland, and Lalthlamuani, a Jew from Mizoram, say it is due to God’s calling that they are contesting the Parliamentary elections.

“I am a Naga by birth and a Christian by faith. It is God’s calling that I am in the poll fray,” Konyak told this newspaper.

He said it was only after the advent of Christianity in Naga areas that the Nagas ceased to hunt humans. These tribesmen preserved the decapitated heads of enemies as trophies till 1950.

“In those days, head-hunting was very common in our land. The Christian missionaries helped stop it. After our forefathers converted to Christianity, they had promised to send 10,000 missionaries around the world to spread the message of Christ. It was a commitment which remains to be fulfilled. If elected, I will try to fulfil it,” Konyak said.

Unlike his three opponents in the state’s lone Parliamentary seat who are busy wooing voters from podiums, Konyak moves around like a nomad, telling people why he should be elected.

“I am meeting people everywhere. I tell them that if elected, I will work for all-round development of Nagaland. I will try to improve its road connectivity with neighbouring states and better the salaries of the clergy,” he said.

Lalthlamuani, who is Mizoram’s only woman ever to contest Parliamentary elections, believes that politics is a means to serve the “Lord” as well as people. She said the Jews settled in and around the state are one of the “Lost Tribes of Israel” and Parliamentary elections are the best platform to proclaim it.

“There are stories in the Bible which speak about women’s bravery and valour. I learnt from these stories that women have a key role to play to save and uplift their nation,” the 63-year-old said.

She said if elected, she would fight corruption without fear. Her priorities will be to improve the condition of farmers and entrepreneurs.

“I will try and tie up with the Israeli government and have an agreement that will ensure employment to our people and make their visit to that country cheaper and easier,” Lalthlamuani added. She is up against five male candidates in the state’s lone Parliamentary seat.

