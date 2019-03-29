Home Nation

Fighting the Lok Sabha polls is God's calling for this Northeast duo

Lalthlamuani, who is Mizoram’s only woman ever to contest Parliamentary elections, believes that politics is a means to serve the “Lord” as well as people.

Published: 29th March 2019 05:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2019 05:02 PM   |  A+A-

Northeast independent candidates

M M Thromwa Konyak (L) is a Christian from Nagaland, and Lalthlamuani, a Jew from Mizoram. (Photos | EPS)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: God is fielding candidates in the Northeast. Independent candidates MM Thromwa Konyak, who is a Christian from Nagaland, and Lalthlamuani, a Jew from Mizoram, say it is due to God’s calling that they are contesting the Parliamentary elections.

“I am a Naga by birth and a Christian by faith. It is God’s calling that I am in the poll fray,” Konyak told this newspaper.

He said it was only after the advent of Christianity in Naga areas that the Nagas ceased to hunt humans. These tribesmen preserved the decapitated heads of enemies as trophies till 1950.

“In those days, head-hunting was very common in our land. The Christian missionaries helped stop it. After our forefathers converted to Christianity, they had promised to send 10,000 missionaries around the world to spread the message of Christ. It was a commitment which remains to be fulfilled. If elected, I will try to fulfil it,” Konyak said.

Unlike his three opponents in the state’s lone Parliamentary seat who are busy wooing voters from podiums, Konyak moves around like a nomad, telling people why he should be elected.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTIONS COVERAGE HERE

“I am meeting people everywhere. I tell them that if elected, I will work for all-round development of Nagaland. I will try to improve its road connectivity with neighbouring states and better the salaries of the clergy,” he said. 

Lalthlamuani, who is Mizoram’s only woman ever to contest Parliamentary elections, believes that politics is a means to serve the “Lord” as well as people. She said the Jews settled in and around the state are one of the “Lost Tribes of Israel” and Parliamentary elections are the best platform to proclaim it.

“There are stories in the Bible which speak about women’s bravery and valour. I learnt from these stories that women have a key role to play to save and uplift their nation,” the 63-year-old said. 

READ: Ex-Navy sailor bats for ‘free movement regime’ along Mizoram-Myanmar border

She said if elected, she would fight corruption without fear. Her priorities will be to improve the condition of farmers and entrepreneurs. 

“I will try and tie up with the Israeli government and have an agreement that will ensure employment to our people and make their visit to that country cheaper and easier,” Lalthlamuani added. She is up against five male candidates in the state’s lone Parliamentary seat.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mizoram Nagaland Lok sabha polls Lok Sabha elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Puppet show by EC to create awareness about election polling
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp