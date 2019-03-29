Khalistani terrorist held in Punjab

By ANI

JALANDHAR: Jalandhar Police has arrested a suspected Khalistani terrorist linked to Commando Force (KCF) and Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF).

Identified as Amrik Singh alias Manga, the terrorist had entered India through Nepal. He had Ugandan citizenship.

The Counter Intelligence Wing and Commissionerate Police Jalandhar on Thursday arrested Amrik. He had entered India through Nepal and was living illegally for last two years in his village. He has been arrested following an intelligence input from Adda Jandiala.

In a press release, AIG Counter Intelligence, Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh said that the accused was wanted in twin blasts case at Jalandhar bus stand carried out by Satnam Singh alias Satta Lasuri on April 28, 2006 and May 24, 2006.

Khakh said that Pakistan-based KZF Commander Ranjeet Singh Neeta and USA based Balwinder Singh Posi had orchestrated the blasts along with Amrik Singh. Three persons were killed in the first blast, while the accused failed to execute the second bomb properly, he said.

"During preliminary interrogation of the arrested accused revealed that he was involved in the extremist activities from 1992 to 1995. Amrik had a close association with infamous terrorists Gurdeep Singh alias Deepa Heran wala of KCF who provided him one revolver and one Pistol, which he had used for some dacoity incidents in the year 1995", Khakh added.

The AIG further said that in 1998, Amrik and his six associates killed one person Harwinder Singh Bhola at Guru Nagar of Jalandhar due to latter's affair with the sister of his friend. In this case, they were sentenced to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2000 was imposed by the court of additional district and sessions Judge GK Roy. Later, Amrik jumped his parole and managed to fly to Uganda from India.

The AIG stated that in 2003, his Indian passport expired but he managed to get a new passport with his father's name Harmail Singh and by mentioning wrong birth date May 15, 1975, from the Republic of Uganda.

He added that Amrik Singh has been in close association with Pakistan based Ranjit Singh Neeta, US Based Paramjit Singh alias Baba Gaddri and Balwinder Singh Possi alias Happy who belongs to KZF.

In 2003, on the instructions of Balwinder Possi and Ranjeet Neeta, he called Satta Lasuri and Nirmal Singh for Uganda on sponsorship and managed their stay in Uganda. Further, Amrik arranged a passport for Satta and sent him to Pakistan for getting training in making homemade bombs and other weapon training.

Amrik was declared as proclaimed offender in 2007 in FIR under Explosive Act registered at Model Town Police Station.

The AIG also said that in 2012, Amrik was arrested by Uganda police for indulging in illegal human trafficking and was lodged in Uganda Jail for four years. Due to this case, the Indian embassy in Uganda refused him Indian visa three times Mr Khakh informed.

AIG said that in January 2017, he reached India via Nepal after staying for two weeks at Kathmandu in Nepal and arrived Delhi from Nepal border via train and moved to his village by bus where he has been living by changing his identity.

He said that Amrik will be produced in the court and will be taken on police remand to quiz him further about the cases and what he has been doing for the past two years here.