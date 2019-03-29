Madhya Pradesh: Tribal MLA alleges police inaction after liquor contractor misbehaved with him, offers to resign 

By PTI

BHOPAL: Tribal leader and Congress MLA in Madhya Pradesh Panchilal Meda Friday offered to resign in protest against police's failure to act against a liquor contractor who allegedly misbehaved with him.

The Dharampuri MLA met Chief Minister Kamal Nath later, with the party claiming that the issue was resolved.

In a letter to Nath, Meda said a liquor contractor for Dhamnod and Sundarail in his constituency and his men abused Meda and some Congress workers, hurling casteist slurs even inside Dhamnod police station, on March 26.

But no action was taken against the contractor, and the administration was in fact helping him in illegal transportation of liquor in the area, the MLA alleged.

"Please take action against the guilty or accept my resignation," Meda wrote in the letter which he shared with the media.

He also demanded withdrawal of a case registered by the contractor against Congress workers over the fracas.

As Meda was speaking to reporters at his house here Friday afternoon, ministers Pradyuman Singh Tomar and Bala Bachchan reached there to mollify him.

Tomar took Meda to meet Nath at Manas Bhawan auditorium where the MLA had a closed door meeting with the chief minister, and later participated in a function of the Adivasi Parishad along with Nath at the same venue.

The MLA could not be contacted later.

State Congress spokesperson Narendra Saluja said the issues raised by Meda were sorted out, and the BJP was behind the whole drama.

The opposition party said Meda had been insulted.

"It shows that a nexus of corrupt people is controlling the administration. Such behaviour with an MLA is an insult to elected representatives. Someone misbehaved with an MLA and no action was taken. This should be investigated by a central agency," said BJP spokesman Rahul Kothari.