Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi are ‘neighbours’ in Chhattisgarh

Published: 29th March 2019 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2019 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

PM Narendra Modi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi ( Photo | Lok Sabha TV Screengrabs)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: “What’s in a name?” said William Shakespeare. A rose by any other name still smells as sweet. But what does one do when a person shares the same name as the most popular leader in the country.

Believe it or not there are three voters registered as Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, in Bilaspur, Durg city and Sakti in Chhatisgarh.

To add to that over half a dozen Rahul Gandhis also reside in the state. While the comparison between the names of the leaders of two national parties may seem amusing, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel has nearly 19 others who also share his name. Most of these voters stay in Durg, Sakti (Raigarh) and Bindranavagarh.

“It has a striking effect when I tell my name”, said Bhupesh Baghel, who is one among the 19 persons with the identical name of the state chief minister. CM Baghel is registered as a voter from Patan.  

The distinct name of former BJP CM Raman Singh too is popular and seemed to be preferred among the people.

