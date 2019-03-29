Home Nation

Railways in soup over tea cups with 'main bhi chowkidaar' slogan 

As the image of the paper cup tweeted by a passenger on Kathgodam Shatabdi went viral, the railways said its has withdrawn the cup and penalised the contractor.

Published: 29th March 2019 02:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2019 02:36 PM   |  A+A-

Tea sold in 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' (I am also a watchman) paper cups in Indian Railways' Shatabdi Express. (Photo | @RizviUzair, Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Railways found itself caught on the wrong side of the model code of conduct yet again when passengers on Friday reported that tea was being served in paper cups with "main bhi chowkidaar" ('I'm also watchman') written on them.

As the image of the paper cup tweeted by a passenger on Kathgodam Shatabdi went viral, the railways said its has withdrawn the cup and penalised the contractor.

It has been claimed that tea was served in these cups twice.

The advertisement on the cup was by Sankalp Foundation, an NGO.

This issue comes days after the railways was found in violation of the poll code for issuing tickets with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pictures on them.

Later, the railways said that it was an "unintentional and inadvertent mistake".

"Reports that tea has been served in cups labelled as "main bhi chowkidar" have been investigated. This was without any prior approval of IRCTC. Explanation has been sought from supervisor/pantry Incharges over dereliction of duty.

"A fine of Rs 1 lakh fine has been imposed on the service provider. A showcause notice has also been served to the service provider for this misconduct," an IRCTC spokesperson told PTI.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Main bhi Chowkidaar Tea cup Indian Railways Shatabdi Express IRCTC Lok Sabha elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
सच्ची बात-13 | Can Mahagathbandhan prove to be Modi's undoing?
Vijay Sethupathi as 'Super Deluxe Shilpa' (Photo | Twitter)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Vijay Sethupathi's 'Super Deluxe'
Gallery
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
An explosives-laden vehicle detonated outside a busy restaurant in Somalia's capital, killing at least 15 people, Somali police said. (Photo | AP)
Al-Shabab bomb blast in Somalian capital kills 15 people
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp