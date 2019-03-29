Home Nation

Saradha Chit fund: SC seeks reply from Vodafone, Airtel on CBI's plea

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi listed the agency's plea on April 8 after the mobile service providers denied the allegations.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Friday sought reply form Vodafone and Airtel on a plea by the CBI alleging that they were not cooperating with the investigation in the Saradha chit fund case.

A bench also comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna was told by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the CBI that there was complete lawlessness and anarchy in West Bengal.

He said recently police tried to arrest a custom officer for checking the baggage of wife of a TMC leader at the international airport in Kolkata. He said the complete incident was recorded in the CCTV.

