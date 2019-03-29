Terror funding: LeT suspect, 2 more fined Rs 15 lakh

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The adjudicating authority under FEMA has held a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative and two associates guilty for their involvement in a hawala case related to terror financing and imposed a fine of Rs 15 lakh, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Friday.

In the order on Wednesday, suspected LeT member Mohd Ayub Mir, his aides Bechh Raj Bengani and Harbans Singh were fined Rs 5 lakh, Rs 7 lakh and Rs 3 lakh respectively.

The adjudicating authority has also ordered to confiscate Rs 7 lakh in cash in a 17-year-old terror funding case.

The ED initiated a probe under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) on the basis of a report received from Delhi Police against the three accused.

On July 2, 2002, the Delhi Police arrested Mir while he was receiving hawala payment of Rs 7 lakh from Singh for the terrorist organization LeT.

The ED said Mir was an active member of the LeT and was also wanted by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

In its statement, the ED said that Mir admitted that Rs 7 lakh seized from him was the hawala money. "Mir has also admitted to having links with the LeT."

Singh was working as Bengani's driver and was engaged in delivering cash on the instruction of his employer to Mir. Bengani was involved in hawala trade.