Thackeray to attend Amit Shah’s road show at Gandhinagar

MUMBAI: Though troubles between the BJP and the Shiv Sena haven’t completely died up, leaders of both the parties are not leaving any opportunity to show that saffron alliance has gelled well. A similar exercise would be seen in Gandhinagar on Saturday when BJP president Amit Shah would lead a grand road show before filing nomination.

Shah spoke to Thackeray on Thursday night to invite him to Gandhinagar at the occasion and Thackeray too has accepted the invitation, party sources said here on Friday.

After the break-up of the alliance in 2014, the Shiv Sena had always remained particularly harsh about Amit Shah. He was always referred to as ‘Afzalkhan’ by the Shiv Sena leading to bitter battle of words between both the parties. However, now the Shiv Sena is said to be trying to keep him in good books to keep its share of power in the state.

The NCP took potshots at the Shiv Sena after the news broke out that Thackeray would attend Amit Shah’s rally. “Would it mean that the tiger from Maharashtra has now found a safe place in the lap of Afzalkhan,” asked NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik.